It’s a battle of the Jaguars on Thursday night during the CW33 High School Football Showdown as Mansfield Summit travels to Midlothian to take on Midlothian Heritage in their third district game of the season. Both teams looking to stay undefeated in their district record, anyone who is a Jaguars fan can expect an intense battle. VYPE DFW takes a deeper dive into both teams so far this season:

Mansfield Summit Jaguars (3-2, 2-0)

After opening the season with a resounding 55-7 victory over Mansfield Legacy, the Mansfield Summit Jaguars fell in back-to-back matches against Mansfield (39-37) and Crowley (43-14). Putting up a tough battle against both teams with the willingness to take away important learning moments from the field, the Jaguars opened district play with a 41-13 statement victory over Arlington Seguin before posting another big 49-11 victory over Burleson.

As Mansfield Summit comes off of a BYE week, they’re looking to continue their hot streak in district play. Led by Amare Burgess (who posted nearly 200 rushing yards and three touchdowns against Burleson), Demarus Bird, Jeremiah Mclin, Braylon Moore, DaVaugh Sille, and more, the offense is ready to take charge on Thursday night. Jaden Williams (averaging nearly 10 tackles per game), Kyland Reed (averaging 8 tackles per game), Habib Diop (averaging seven tackles per game), Jordan Hubbarb, Trenton Eatmon (who has posted 6 sacks this season), and others lead the charge on the defensive end with high game IQ and a determination to shut down strong opponents.

Midlothian Heritage (5-0, 2-0)

The Midlothian Heritage Jaguars are undefeated on the season so far. A 31-28 victory over the 2021 state champion Stephenville opened their season and set the tone. As the team went on to defeat Cleburne (63-7) and Waco La Vega (29-21) in non-district play, the Jaguars showcased their talent, focus, and determination headed into district play. Opening district against Burleson, the team recorded a 38-7 victory on the road before hosting Joshua in a 56-10 victory.

As Midlothian Heritage comes off of a BYE week, the team wants to continue their season undefeated. Carter Rutenbar leads the offense alongside Jayce McCoy, Kaydn O’Neal, Brad Waxler, Clyde Wilson, Stetson Sarrat, Jack Avants, and others who are steadfast and focused on being quick to set the tone in every game. The defense, led by Noah O’Neal (averaging 6 tackles per game), Joel Gomez (averaging nearly 6 tackles per game), Jaylin Hawkins (averaging five tackles per game), Temerrick Johnson, Maxim Newton, and others have shown resiliency each time they step onto the field. The Heritage Jaguars will look to continue their reign of dominance on Thursday night.​

What To Expect

Last season, Midlothian Heritage posted a 44-20 victory over Mansfield Summit in which Sarrat recorded 120 receiving yards and one touchdown. Mansfield Summit is looking for revenge as they travel to Midlothian with the drive to put a stop to Midlothian Heritage’s tough nature. Midlothian Heritage can be expected to do whatever it takes to set the tone early, but this matchup is going to come down to a defensive battle between the Jaguars’ teams.

Kick-off is slated for 7 p.m. in Midlothian. If you’re not able to make the game, be sure you tune in on CW33 for all the action!​

