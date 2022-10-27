Denton ISD recently hosted a water polo event in which the area high schools competed. Teams showcased their talents in the pool and worked hard to post strong plays against their opponents. VYPE DFW was there to catch all the action.

Denton ISD schools played hard during the event as was evident in their style of play in the water. Be sure to check out all the action in the highlight film below!

Highlight video created by Ibifiri Jamabo.

