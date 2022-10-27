The Denton Guyer Lady Wildcats are on a roll this season as they continue to post victory after victory. The team currently sits in the second place spot in their district with a 12-2 district record (20-11 overall). The Lady Wildcats recently hosted McKinney in an intense match-up and VYPE DFW was there to catch all the action.

In a 3-1 victory over McKinney, the Wildcats continued to show their strength on the court. This season, Guyer volleyball has posted major victories over the likes of Allen, Denton Braswell, McKinney Boyd, Little Elm, and more. The Lady Wildcats have outscored their opponents this season by a combined 24 sets and look to continue strong. Be sure you catch these amazing athletes in action. Check out highlights from their victory over McKinney below!

The highlight video was created by Brian Jones.

