VYPE DFW Game of the Week – Week 9 HIGHLIGHTS: Richardson Pearce vs. Irving

Week 9 saw tons of action in Texas High School Football. One of the big games of the week was Richardson J.J. Pearce vs. Irving. Despite Irving’s attempt at a fourth-quarter comeback, the Tigers were unable to bounce back for a win over the Mustangs. J.J. Pearce defeated Irving by a 49-20 score and VYPE DFW was there to catch all of the action!

The Mustangs posted 49-unanswered points in the first three-quarters of the game last week. During J.J. Pearce’s win, Hayden Hawthorne threw for 305 yards and five touchdowns with a 72% pass completion rating. On the receiving end of Hawthrone’s touchdown passes was Oliver Crawford who caught three touchdown passes on seven receptions for 102 yards, Caden Varner who caught one touchdown pass on three catches and 67 yards, and Dylan Quinn who caught one touchdown on one reception and 13 yards. Daiquan Landon led in rushing for the Mustangs with two rushing touchdowns and 146 rushing yards on eight carries.

Irving’s only two touchdowns came on rushes from Jaycob Vine who scored twice on 11 carries and 108 rushing yards. The rest of the Tigers’ points came from field goals.

Highlight video shot by Ibifiri Jamabo.

