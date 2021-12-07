VYPE DFW Game of the Week HIGHLIGHTS: Duncanville tops DeSoto, heads to State Semifinals

With an incredible performance by three-star running back Malachi Medlock in Saturday’s quarterfinals matchup against DeSoto, the Duncanville Panthers are headed into the State Semifinals in a rematch against Southlake Carroll. During the 38-20 victory over DeSoto, Medlock posted three touchdowns while tallying 252 yards. VYPE DFW was there to catch all the action!

Duncanville controlled the game from start to finish as Arkansas linebacker commit, Jordan Crook, set the tone with a 1-yard rushing touchdown. DeSoto was quick to answer back, but it wasn’t long until Duncanville was doing everything they could to ensure that the Panthers would finish the game with a ticket to the state semifinals. Medlock posted 100 rushing yards in only the first half marking the third time he has passed the 100-yard threshold in the playoffs this season.

Duncanville’s defense also had a stellar outing. The Panthers were able to hold DeSoto’s offense to only 253 yards all game (three yards of which were rushing) while also bringing in an interception. The defense more than set up the team for success while the offense sealed the deal. Check out VYPE’s highlight video from the game below:

Highlight video was filmed by Ibifiri Jamabo.

