VYPE DFW Game of the Week HIGHLIGHTS: DeSoto defeats Mansfield Timberview

DeSoto girls basketball continues their reign of dominance! With a 63-45 victory over Mansfield Timberview on Friday, the Lady Eagles have started the 2021-22 basketball season with a 6-0 undefeated record. VYPE DFW was there to catch all the action!

The Lady Eagles got out to an early and quick lead over the Lady Wolves as they posted 29 points in the first half of the game. With the third and fourth quarter seeing identical 17 points from DeSoto, the team posted a victory with incredible poise on the court. The defense played strong throughout the entire game allowing the offense to do their job and get the ball through the net.

The win marked DeSoto head girls basketball coach Andrea Robinson’s 500th career win.

Highlight video filmed by Brian Jones.

This VYPE DFW Game of the Week was powered by Boost Mobile. For any of your cellular device or plans needs, please visit your local Boost Mobile store where there are always great deals. Whether you’re looking for a new service or just have questions about a phone, stop by your local Boost Mobile. To find one near you, click here.