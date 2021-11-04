VYPE DFW Game of the Week HIGHLIGHTS: Dallas Skyline vs. North Mesquite

The Dallas Skyline Raiders traveled to North Mesquite in a Week 10 matchup. The Raiders held strong throughout the night as they took a 24-6 victory over the Stallions. VYPE DFW was there to capture all of the action for a highlight video:

Both defenses started the game strongly as they held each other to a scoreless first quarter, but as things got rolling, the Dallas Skyline Raiders were able to break through North Mesquite’s tough offense. Skyline’s Darryl Richardson scored a two-yard run early in the second quarter. Not too long after, the defense was able to hold off North Mesquite’s advances before freshman Elijah Barnes returned a blocked punt for a 7-yard touchdown. The game was the first-ever varsity appearance for Barnes- who helped play a key role in giving Skyline the confidence needed in order to win the game.

Although North Mesquite was able to score two field goals in the second quarter, the Stallions’ offense couldn’t seem to find the right footing to take on the Raiders’ defense. Skyline scored two more touchdowns in the third quarter before heading into the final portion of the game. In the fourth quarter, both teams came up short each time they had their hands on the ball. The win powered Skyline to a 1-8 overall record (1-4 in district play) and helped prevent their first scoreless season in 20 years. North Mesquite fell to a 1-8 overall record and a 0-5 district record.

Highlight video by Ibifiri Jamabo.

