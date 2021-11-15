VYPE DFW Game of the Week – Bi-District HIGHLIGHTS: Southlake Carroll vs. North Crowley

Still undefeated, the Southlake Carroll Dragons advance to the area round of playoffs after a commanding 42-20 victory over North Crowley. Led by Owen Allen, the Dragons maintained their tempo throughout the entire game VYPE DFW was there to catch all the action!

In Friday night’s game against North Crowley, Allen became Southlake Carroll’s all-time leading rusher while tallying 129 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries. The Dragons offense scored five touchdowns in the first half while the defense held North Crowley to one touchdown in the first quarter to go into halftime ahead 35-7.

Coming into the second half, North Crowley’s defense was able to hold Southlake Carroll to one one touchdown while posting two unanswered scores in the fourth quarter. Despite their best efforts, North Crowley was not able to make a complete comeback and fell to the Dragons.

During the Dragons’ win, quarterback Kaden Anderson threw three touchdowns for 217 yards while completing 51% of his passes.

Highlight video filmed by Ibifiri Jamabo.

