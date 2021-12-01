VYPE DFW Game Highlights: Oak Cliff Faith Family vs. North Little Rock boys basketball at HoopFest 2021

During the Thanksgiving break, many teams were afforded the opportunity to play in the invite-only HoopFest! Oak Cliff Faith Family’s basketball team went head-to-head against North Little Rock in a matchup on Saturday. Faith Family fell 79-63 to North Little Rock. VYPE DFW was there to catch all of the action!

Faith Family is known for being one of the top dogs in the area as far as basketball goes. Fans can always expect to see the Eagles play hard anytime they step onto the court. That proved to be the case on Saturday in the HoopFest. Oak Cliff Faith Family played extremely tough and continued to show their strength on the court, but North Little Rock was able to pull away with the strong win. Check out the highlight video below!

Highlight video was filmed by Ibifiri Jamabo.

