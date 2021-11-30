VYPE DFW Game Highlights: Duncanville vs. Montverde Academy girls basketball at HoopFest 2021

During the Thanksgiving break, many teams were afforded the opportunity to play in the invite-only HoopFest! The Duncanville girls’ basketball team went head-to-head against Monteverde Academy in a matchup on Friday. Duncanville fell 56-51 to Monteverde. VYPE DFW was there to catch all of the action!

Despite an extremely strong effort, the Lady Panthers were unable to pull a victory out against Monteverde Academy. With strong scoring as well as strong defense, both teams fought to the finish. The loss marks Duncanville’s second loss of the season, but the entire game set them up to come into the rest of their preseason play stronger. Check out VYPE’s highlights from the game!

Highlight video was filmed by Ibifiri Jamabo.

