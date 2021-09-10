VIDEO: McKinney Boyd 3-0 after dominating over J.J. Pearce in Week 3

In their third game of the season, the McKinney Boyd Broncos faced off against Richardson’s J.J. Pearce Mustangs. The Broncos proved to have the upper hand throughout the game as they defeated Pearce by a score of 30-7. VYPE DFW was at the game to capture a highlight video:



Boyd quarterback Ryan Shackleton led the charge by completing 17 of 26 passes with two passing touchdowns. Senior running back Carter Whitefield posted a score of his own while tallying 155 rushing yards and 26 receiving yards. Senior running back Peyton Shaw scored two receiving touchdowns on seven catches for 105 yards. Sophomore kicker Caleb Sempebwa went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts, two of which were the first points on the board for McKinney Boyd.



The Broncos’ defense came ready to roll. Senior linebacker Ethan Weslocki tallied three tackles for a loss (one sack), sophomore safety Brett Burton and senior middle linebacker Jack Karl nabbed an interception each, and sophomore running back and cornerback Tre Collins blocked a Mustangs’ field-goal attempt.

With the win, McKinney Boyd improves to a 3-0 start on the season. The Bronco’s next game is on the road against Byron Nelson on September 16th with kickoff starting at 7 p.m.

Video by Brian Jones.