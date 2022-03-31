DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Mavericks are on a three-game win streak and have won seven of their last 10 games behind some immaculate vibes and superstar Luka Doncic. Now, the Mavs find themselves as the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference and clinched a spot in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

The Mavs are only behind the Suns, Grizzlies and Heat in terms of record, which would place them as the fourth-best team in the league as the regular season ends. As of March 31, Doncic is leading the Mavs in each of the main statistical categories (Points, Rebounds, Assists, Steals) except blocks which is held by Max Kleber.

There are five games left for the Mavs during the regular season: Wizards April 1, Milwaukee April 3, Detroit April 6, Portland April 8 and San Antonio April 10.