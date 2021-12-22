With basketball season gearing up all across the metroplex, there are plenty of teams to stay focused on during the preseason. One of the teams fans shouldn’t look too far from is Northwest ISD’s own- the V.R. Eaton Eagles boys basketball team. The Eagles are looking to get back to the playoffs after an earlier than desirable exit in round two last season. VYPE DFW takes a look into the preseason so far and what fans can expect for the season ahead:

Going 7-5 during the regular season last year (14-12 overall), the Eagles posted a season to be proud of as they finished third in their district just behind Keller and school district rival Northwest Byron Nelson. Defeating the likes of Keller Fossil Ridge, Southlake Carroll, Weatherford, Killeen, and more en route to the playoffs, the Eagles posted a first-round victory over Haltom before falling 62-53 against Frenship to end their season.

This season, Eaton is looking at a strong rally in the preseason to power them through to district play. Despite a tough start- dropping three-straight games to Hurst L.D. Bell, Allen, and Frisco Centennial- the Eagles have posted 11 strong wins during preseason play to include an eight-game win-streak coming out of the opening losses. Eaton boys basketball has defeated the likes of Frisco Heritage, North Garland, Krum, The Colony, Birdville, and more.

Despite falling 66-44 to Keller on Tuesday, December 21, the Eagles are looking ahead to a bright season. The team expects to take on Southlake Carroll, Keller Fossil Ridge, Keller Central, and more. The team looks to have a strong and promising push in the playoffs.