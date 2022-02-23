DALLAS (KDAF) — Tuesday or better known as Twosday, was 2/22/22 the 22nd day of February and two’s were on top of mind for many around the world. In the world of sports, particularly, the world of the Dallas Cowboys, the number 22 holds a legendary meaning for fans and the franchise.

Two legends come to mind, Emmitt Smith and Bob Hayes. These two both won a Super Bowl, are Hall of Famers, and multi-time Pro-Bowlers and All-Pros.

Smith, who is arguably one of the greatest running backs of all time, rushed for over 17,000 yards and 153 touchdowns for the Cowboys in his 201 games played for Dallas. He was named to eight Pro Bowls, four-time All-Pro, three Super Bowl wins, 1993 MVP and many more accolades throughout his illustrious career.

Hayes caught 365 passes for 7,295 yards and 71 touchdowns for the Cowboys in his 128 games played for Dallas. Hall of Famer, three-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro, Super Bowl Champion and many more accolades in and out of football were garnered by ‘Bullet Bob’.

Other players to wear No. 22 for the Cowboys include Amos Bullocks, Bill Butler, Wade Manning, George Peoples and Victor Scott.