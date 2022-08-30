Northwest ISD’s very own Trophy Club Byron Nelson volleyball program is taking the preseason by storm this year as they plow through their opponents. VYPE DFW takes a look at the season last year and lays out just what fans can continue to expect from this impressive Lady Bobcats program!

Looking Back

​Last season, the Lady Bobcats fell short of making the playoffs after going 3-9 in district play (19-20 overall) to finish in the 5th place spot in their district. Although the team didn’t have an ideal season, they were able to defeat the likes of Flower Mound Marcus, Wichita Falls Rider, Rockwall, Red Oak, Keller Central, and more as they continued to work on sharpening their skills throughout the season.

This Season

So far this season, the Lady Bobcats have focused on doing whatever it takes to remain at the top. Through preseason play, there has only been one match they have lost- a tough fought battle against Southlake Carroll (2-1). Byron Nelson has used last season as motivation to be better with every step onto the court. The team has taken down big opponents around them like the legendary Lucas Lovejoy program, Rockwall, Keller, Grapevine, Denton Guyer, and more. Recently, the Lady Bobcats defeated Tomball, San Antonio Brennan, San Antonio MacArthur, Cedar Ridge, Poth, San Antonio Madison, Boerne-Champion, and Grand Oaks to finish at the top of the standings for a tournament.

What To Expect

With a well-rounded team that seems to have a fire in their heart for victory this season, fans of Byron Nelson volleyball can expect to see continued efforts on the court. Not only has the team been dedicated to winning, but they have only dropped nine sets while winning 55 of their own. Fans can expect to see senior Samantha Hoppes, junior Nora Conway, sophomore Sydnee Peterson, freshman Kylie Kleckner, and more continue to dominate the court through the rest of preseason play as they head into their district schedule.

Catch Them In Action

Byron Nelson only has a handful of preseason games left as they take on Flower Mound Marcus in front of a home crowd at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30th followed by an away game on Friday, September 2nd at Plano East. For a closer look at the schedule, click here!​

For continued high school sports coverage across the metroplex, please visit VYPE DFW!