DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to the word “win,” Dallas sports can’t stay away from it.

The Mavericks, Stars and Cowboys won games this weekend for their respective leagues. While the Texas Rangers are enjoying their World Championship win, let’s take a look at the other teams that have been dominating.

Dallas Mavericks won Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans, with the final score 136 – 124. The team had already come from a historic win Friday against the Los Angeles Clippers. The final score was 144 for the Mavericks, making it the highest score for the season, according to StatMuse. The team prepares to face the Pelicans again on Tuesday.

Watch their top five plays below:

Won 4 outta 5 this week and we're just gettin' started 😤



Top 🖐️ Plays of the Week ⤵️ | @att | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/OTOezrZThw — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) November 13, 2023

Dallas Stars also had a good weekend with their brutal defeat against the Minnesota Wilds yesterday 8 – 3. The hockey team has already started the season off right with nine wins. Their next game will be Tuesday against the Arizona Coyotes.

Y'all want to see us put up 8 against Minnesota on your lunch break? Of course you do! 😌 pic.twitter.com/Y0E44IrAc9 — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 13, 2023

And of course, the Dallas Cowboys, who beat the New York Giants yesterday 49 to 17. The Cowboys took no survivors during Sunday’s game at the Met Life Stadium.

The luck keeps coming for all these sports teams in Dallas! Who’s next?