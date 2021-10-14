Thursday Night Showdown: Wylie vs. Naaman Forest on CW33

With only a handful of games left in the regular season, we have seen some great games across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. This week in the Thursday Night Showdown we are looking ahead to a strong game between Wylie and Naaman Forest. VYPE DFW breaks down the two teams and their seasons so far as well as what fans are going to want to watch out for:

Wylie Pirates

The Wylie Pirates enter the game 2-4 overall on the season with a 2-1 district record. Sitting at the No. 3 spot in their district, the Pirates have posted back-to-back wins over South Garland (63-0) and Rowlett (31-13). Coming in with a two-game win streak gives Wylie enough fight and fire to play hard on Thursday night against a team like Namaan Forest.

Players to watch for the pirates include senior quarterback Isaac Phe who has thrown for 1,155 passing yards this season. Phe has recorded 12 passing touchdowns and a 63% passing completion so far this season. On the ground, Phe has one rushing touchdown to his name on 19 carries. Leading on the ground for the Pirates is senior running back Blake Fuller. Fuller has recorded eight touchdowns on 688 rushing yards and 123 carries.

Naaman​ Forest Rangers

The Naaman Forest Rangers enter the game with a 2-1 overall record after their first two games of the season (against Frisco and Flower Mound) were canceled. The Rangers posted a big 40-14 district opening win over North Garland before falling 56-29 against Garland. Last week, Naaman Forest defeated South Garland with a convincing 61-27 victory. To say that the Rangers are looking for a win on Thursday would be an understatement.

Junior quarterback Tray Walton has done well in the pocket for the Rangers so far this season. Walton has thrown 10 touchdowns and completed 65% of his passes in only three games played. Senior running back Kinsley Bennett leads the team in rushing with seven touchdowns on 432 rushing yards and 43 carries. Naaman Forest has a strong offense and will be looking to score as often as possible against Wylie.

What To Expect

Naaman Forest might have a strong offense, but they have an even stronger defense. The Rangers’ defense has held their opponents to a combined 97 points this season. Wylie has a good offense, the team has proven to be strong in district play. Fans will see a strong game out of both teams, but the catalyst will be whether or not Naaman Forest’s defense can hold strong and keep Wylie out of scoring position.

Where to watch:

If you can’t make it out to Garland, be sure to watch the game on CW33!