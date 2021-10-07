Thursday Night Showdown: The Colony vs. Denton Ryan on CW33

It’s Thursday night and you know what that means: Thursday Night Texas High School Football Showdown! This week, we have a showdown between The Colony Cougars (2-3) and Denton Ryan Raiders (5-1). Without further ado, let’s get down to the VYPE DFW breakdown:

The Colony Cougars

The Colony has had a bit of a rough start to the season so far. The Cougars started the season with two losses against Corsicana (14-7) and North Crowley (40-21). After preseason play, though, the Cougars have really stepped up to the challenge against district opponents where they opened district with a strong win over Denton (38-17). A strong Frisco Wakeland defeated The Colony the next week with a 49-13 score, but last week the Cougars have a huge 24-3 win over Frisco Centennial.

Junior running back Kamden Wesley has been a strong force for the Cougars. With 26 carries in four games played, Wesley has tallied 272 rushing yards with three rushing touchdowns. Not far behind is junior Davonta Dunn who has accounted for 249 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on 53 carries in five games played.

Denton Ryan Raiders

The Raider’s only loss this season has come against an extremely strong in-town rival: Denton Guyer. The Raiders lost by one touchdown to Guyer in week two of the season. From then on, the Raiders have posted strong wins against the likes of Frisco Reedy (28-10), Denton (55-28), Frisco Wakeland (27-3), and Frisco Centennial (37-7).

There are a lot of really good things to say about the Denton Ryan offense. Not only are they the reigning state champions, but they have a strong junior quarterback who consistently gets the job done. Khalon Davis has thrown for 701 yards this season and seven touchdowns. On the ground for Denton Ryan, Kalib Hicks is nearly unstoppable with 786 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in 101 carries.

What To Expect:

Fans will see a strong game from both teams. On one hand, you have The Colony who is going to put up a fight against Denton Ryan, but on the other you have a dominating offense combined with a dominating defense that is hungry for another state title. Expect the Raiders to come out with a strong will to walk away with the win this week.

Catch the Action

If you’re not able to make it to Denton for the game, be sure that you’re tuning in live on CW33 to catch all the action. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m.