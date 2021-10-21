Thursday Night Showdown: Southlake Carroll vs. V.R. Eaton on CW33

Week 9 in Texas High School Football kicks off with a great Thursday Night Showdown in the Dallas-Fort Worth area as the Southlake Carroll Dragons travel to Northwest ISD to take on the V.R. Eaton Eagles. VYPE DFW breaks down the seasons for both teams and goes over what fans can expect in the upcoming match-up:

Southlake Carroll Dragons (7-0, 3-0)

​Southlake Carroll is coming into the game this week after a BYE week. It’s safe to say that the tough Dragons’ squad is going to be rested and ready for any challenge that comes their way. The story of the season for the Dragons has been the young Kaden Anderson stepping into the quarterback role and absolutely blowing it out of the water. Anderson has thrown 18 touchdowns with over 1,500 passing yards while rushing for three touchdowns. Owen Allen leads in rushing for Southlake Carroll with 13 touchdowns on 115 carries. The Dragons’ offense is explosive and can be expected to remain explosive throughout the season. Southlake Carroll’s defense has also been on top of things this season; playing a key role in the Dragons’ undefeated record so far. The defense has held their opponents to an average of 12 points per game and in 4 of their 7 wins, they have held their opponents to only one touchdown.

V.R. Eaton Eagles (7-1, 4-0)

The Eagles have been having an incredibly strong season so far. Their only loss came during preseason against Denton Braswell​Since the loss, the Eagles have posted an undefeated record in district play over the likes of Keller Fossil Ridge, Trophy Club Byron Nelson, Keller, and most recently Keller Central. Coming off of a close 22-19 win over Keller Central will certainly light some fire in the hearts of the Eaton athletes as they get ready to face off against Southlake Carroll. The Eagles are led by senior quarterback Tyler Fussell who has played a major role in the team’s success this season. Fussell has thrown 13 touchdowns on 1,491 yards while also rushing for nine touchdowns on 67 carries. JB Brown leads the team in rushing touchdowns with 10 scores to his name. The Eagles’ scorers will be more than ready to put up a fight against Southlake Carroll, but they will certainly have to find a crack in the Dragons’ defense quickly and divvy up some of the responsibility.

What To Expect:

Both teams are strong and will be looking for a win in this big match-up. Southlake Carroll currently leads the district standings at the No. 1 spot while V.R. Eaton sits just behind in No. 2. A win for Eaton here would mean absolutely everything to the team as they prepare to take on the rest of their season. However, Southlake Carroll is going to want to do everything in their power to remain at the top of the standings. Both teams can be expected to put up a tough fight against each other. What the game is going to come down to is whether or not Eaton’s defense can hold off a strong Dragon offense while the offense continues to do their job.

Where to watch:

If you can’t make it out to Northwest ISD Stadium to watch the game in person, be sure you tune in live on CW33 where the game will be streamed for fans to watch. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.