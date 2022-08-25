Thursday night football is back! While that means a lot of things for Texas High School Football in general, in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, it also means that Thursday Night Showdowns are back on CW33! This fall, there will be 18 Thursday Night Showdowns featuring some of the best athletes in Texas! Week one features a matchup between two big-time programs that fans are not going to want to miss: Rockwall-Heath vs. Denton Guyer! VYPE DFW takes a deeper look into the games to lay out just what you should expect from these two power house programs.

Denton Guyer Wildcats

Sooner football commit Jackson Arnold, Notre Dame commit Peyton Bowen, and the Wildcats return this fall to finish what they started. Last season, the Wildcats finished second in their district with a 5-1 district record (14-2 overall). Starting the season with a seven game win-streak, the Wildcats knew they had something special as they took down their opponents week after week. Outscoring their opponents by nearly 300 points, the Wildcats finished their season in a State Championship showdown against Austin Westlake. Despite falling 40-21, the team showed that they have strength that continues to run deep in the program.

With a handful of really great returners, the team will be a mostly young team to see the field this season. Graduating plenty of seniors, the team has used the offseason to implement the legacy of Wildcat football into the younger athletes. While there will be a small amount of rebuilding at the beginning of the season, Guyer can be expected to show their dominance on the field this fall.

Rockwall-Heath Hawks

The Hawks continue to put Rockwall on the map. Last season, the team went undefeated in district play (6-0) as they dominated over their opponents. With an 11-2 overall record, Rockwall-Heath defeated the likes of Fort Worth Timber Creek, Red Oak, Rockwall, McKinney North, and more as they found themselves inching closer and closer to the state tournament. Although the team fell 35-21 in the regional semifinal round of playoffs to Tomball, it doesn’t diminish the incredible season the team had as a whole.

Hawks, having also graduating key players last season, have rebuilding of their own to do. However, they have a handful of leaders who are sure to get the job done. Brittian Snider returns to the field after having an incredible junior season where he scored eight touchdowns on 106 carries for 837 yards. Caleb Hoover, Fletcher Fierro, and Drew Smith are also returning to the offense where they are sure to have an incredible season for the Hawks. Brady Luff and Bryce President will return to the defense where they are certain to make a big impact.

What To Expect

Both teams left last season unfinished. With the shared goal of being the best in not only the DFW area, but the state, Thursday night is sure to be a battle to the final whistle on both sides of the ball for both teams. Expect to see extremely physical play as both teams want to show their strength as they enter a new season. Rockwall-Heath is going to come in strong defensively, ready to make a name for themselves this season as they try to put a stop to Jackson Arnold. Denton Guyer is going to play fast offensively with athletes ready to set the tempo of the entire game.

Catch the game in person at Denton at 7 p.m. If you can’t make it to the game, though, be sure to check it out on CW33!