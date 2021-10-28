Thursday Night Showdown: Carrollton Creekview vs. Fort Worth North Side on CW33

For one of their last regular-season game of the 2021-22 season, the Carrollton Creekview Mustangs are geared up to face the Fort Worth North Side Steers in a Thursday Night Showdown feature that you are not going to want to miss. VYPE DFW breaks down the teams, their seasons, and what you can expect going into the game:

Carrollton Creekview (4-4, 3-2)

The Mustangs are coming into the game after a close win over Fort Worth Polytechnic last week where Carrollton Creekview won 19-13. The team currently sits in the third-place spot in their district behind Wyatt and Grapevine. With a rollercoaster of a season, the Mustangs are going to want to come into the game strong to show that they can finish regular season play on a high note.

Garrett Palacio has been strong in the pocket for the Mustangs as he has recorded 16 touchdown passes with a 59% pass completion rating on 1,573 passing yards. Palacio has also recorded 10 rushing touchdowns on 55 carries. The quarterback is going to be key on Thursday night against the Steers.

Fort Worth North Side (4-4, 2-3)

Sitting in fifth-place in their district, the Steers definitely want to put up a fight in their last two games of the season. With a big 53-6 win over Trimble Tech last week, the Steers will be using that motivation and energy to head into what could be a strong game against Creekview. So far this season the Steers have defeated the likes of Dallas Jefferson, Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis, Fort Worth South Hills, and Trimble Tech.

The Steers defense is going to have to step in and play a big role in Thursday night’s matchup against Creekview. North Side is going to have to come in ready to put a stop to not only a strong passing game, but a strong defensive game as well. If the defense can step up, they have a chance to shut down Creekview’s advances.

What To Expect:

Creekview wants the chance to make a strong run towards the post-season. They want to prove that they can compete with some of the top schools in their area. Fans can expect the Mustangs to come out ready to roll offensively. Likewise, fans should expect a strong defense for the Mustangs. Although North Side might have a chip on their shoulder and a fire to want to win the game, whether or not they can comes down to whether or not their defense can hold off a strong Creekview offense.

Where To Watch:

If you can’t make it out to Carrollton for the game, be sure you’re tuning in to CW33 for all of the action on Thursday night!​