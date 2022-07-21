DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s never too early to get some awesome Dallas Cowboys uniform news for the upcoming season, especially when it involves the team throwing it back on Throwback Thursday for a game that will be played on Thursday in the season.

Did you see that? Full circle Thursday for the Cowboys, get this, on Thursday. Simply put in a tweet with an amazing uniform announcement, the Cowboys said, “Keepin’ it classic with a throwback on Thanksgiving Day! #DallasCowboys | #TBT“

With a tradition like no other and a very welcome throwback indeed, the Cowboys will be wearing their throwback helmets alongside throwback uniforms during their Thanksgiving Day game against huge division rival New York Giants. America’s Team will once again dawn the white helmet with a single navy star accompanied by their throwback unis on Nov. 24.

DallasCowboys.com says, “The white throwback helmet will be paired with navy jerseys with white sleeves and shoulders and white numbers on the chest along with white pants and navy socks. The helmet will also feature a grey facemask with two navy stripes down the middle of the helmet.

“The Cowboys’ first uniform during the inaugural 1960 season featured the white helmet with a blue star along with a white and royal blue jersey with stars on the shoulder. The team wore it through the 1964 season before switching to the silver helmets that are worn today.”