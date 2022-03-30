DALLAS (KDAF) — As basketball fans wait for Final Four to begin, a new survey is giving the unsung heroes of basketball a shoutout, the fans.

PlayIllinois.com surveyed more than 1,100 NCAA basketball fans to all the insight into student sections and it turns out, Texas is getting some love.

According to the survey Texas A&M has ranked in the top 10 schools with the wildest NCAA student sections, placing 10th. Here are the rest of the top 10:

Duke Florida Arizona Florida State Gonzaga Ohio State Kentucky UCLA Kansas

The survey also said A&M has one of the loudest (11th), best dressed (20th) in the nation with the most obnoxious chant (9th).

For the full report, visit PlayIllinois.com.