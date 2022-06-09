DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Cowboys are up 2-0 on the New York Giants in the first quarter. It’s first and 10, Daniel Jones drops back to pass, and linebacker Micah Parsons steamrolls over the center and sacks Jones in the backfield while forcing a fumble.

So, is this real life or a video game? The young star Parsons says, “This might be the most realistic madden I ever seen!! yeah it’s time!!!”

This very play could come this season as the Cowboys will play the Giants twice, but in this scenario, Madden just wanted to show some gameplay from the newest edition of the game highlighting the power Parsons has. The game said, “LB @MicahParsons11 is going to be a problem in #Madden23.”

EA Sports Madden NFL 23 is available to preorder now, check out more from the game here.