DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas sports fanatics and NBA die-hards the time has come for superstar Luka Doncic to lead the Mavericks in the 2022-23 season.

Doncic and the Mavs will open things up against Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns at 9 p.m. in Arizona. If you aren’t able to make it to the game, don’t worry we’ve got you covered.

For those in the Dallas area Oct. 19, the Mavericks will be hosting a watch party at the AT&T Discovery District starting at 7 p.m. “We’ll have FREE T-Shirts to the first 1K people in attendance and a special guest appearance. Join us for music, fun, and free giveaways prior to tipoff! See you there!”

Dallas Mavericks

The game will be broadcast on ESPN and Bally Sports Southwest as well as on the airwaves on 97.1 and 99.1.

It looks like the starters will be as follows:

Point guard: Luka Doncic

Shooting guard: Tim Hardaway Jr.

Small forward: Reggie Bullock

Power forward: Dorian Finney-Smith

Center: JaVale McGee

Last season, Doncic was the stats leader for the Mavs in four categories, points, rebounds, assists, and steals; power forward Maxi Kleber led the time with one block per game.