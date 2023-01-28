DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, America’s Team, unfortunately, won’t play a part in the Super Bowl in 2023, maybe next year, right? Regardless, Texas will be a hotspot for watching the most-viewed sporting event of the year.

Don’t believe us? Well, a report from NJ Bet from the best cities to watch the Super Bowl this year in, and Texas has a couple of them in the top 30.

“Whether they’re watching at home, a sports bar or lucky enough to snag a ticket on the 50-yard line, millions of Americans will be tuning in for Super Bowl 2023.

“Everyone from die-hard NFL fans to Super Bowl commercial watchers will be anticipating this year’s game, but which cities provide the ultimate Super Bowl viewing experience for football fans,” the report said.

Here’s a look at the cities in Texas that cracked into the rankings:

Austin – 18

Arlington – 24

Dallas – 29

These are the top 10 cities for watching the Super Bowl according to NJ Bet:

Las Vegas Atlanta Miami San Francisco Washington DC Denver Seattle Baltimore Portland Minneapolis