DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the leaders in sports media, ESPN has released its list of nominees for the 2022 ESPYs which honors the top athletes in major sports; one of those top athletes plays for the Dallas Mavericks.

Atop one of the biggest honors NBA players can receive outside of an annual league award is the ESPY for the Best NBA Player, and the Mavericks’ Luka Doncic has been named to the list alongside Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid and Stephen Curry.

Doncic is arguably the most exciting player in the league today and has put Dallas back on the map in terms of being a title contender in the NBA. But he’s not the only Dallas athlete that has cracked the list of nominees for an ESPY.

Scottie Scheffler, who recently won the Master’s, attended a Dallas high school and the University of Texas is up for the Best Athlete in Men’s Golf ESPY alongside Cameron Smith, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm. Jesus Ferreira who plays for FC Dallas has been listed among the nominees for the Best MLS Player alongside Valentin Castellanos, Carles Gil and Carlos Vela. Out of Little Elm, Texas bowler Anthony Simonsen is up for the Best Bowler ESPY has been nominated alongside Jason Belmonte, Kyle Troup and Dom Barrett