DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Rangers are the 2023 World Series Champions, after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in a nerve-wracking Game 5 last night.

This is the first championship title in the franchise’s 63 season history. The Rangers also made history by winning every away game this postseason — the 11 straight road wins are a playoff record.

Rangers shortstop Corey Seager also made history as only the fourth person in MLB history to win the World Series MVP award twice. Seager first won the MVP with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2020 World Series, and he did it again last night with Rangers after a clutch performance in this year’s fall classic. He also now has 19 playoff home runs, second most for a shortstop in postseason history, behind Derek Jeter’s record of 20.