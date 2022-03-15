DALLAS (KDAF) — Twitter is running rampant on Tuesday morning with NFL teams signing players left and right and the Dallas Cowboys are top of mind after a good old-fashioned switcheroo with a popular edge rusher.

What started out as great news ended up being some not-so-great news for Cowboys fans. Just after 11 a.m. America’s Team tweeted out that defensive end Randy Gregory would be staying in Dallas after signing a five-year contract.

Well, that tweet was removed and the news on the Cowboys website with it. That prompted the popular Twitter account, @OldTakesExposed, Freezing Cold Takes to, of course, screengrab and post the tweet.

But the question now is, what happened? Where is he going? Well, according to reports Gregory has signed a deal with the Denver Broncos and will not be returning to Dallas.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said, “And so it’s the #Broncos — not the #Cowboys — that are in agreement with Randy Gregory. My understanding is Dallas insisted on contract language that Gregory did not like protecting themselves. So he heads to Denver.”

Rapoport even tweeted out earlier in the morning that the Cowboys were getting Gregory back, but, the plot thickens with this wild free agency twist.

The 29-year-old Gregory put up six sacks, 15 solo tackles and forced three fumbles in 2021 with Dallas.