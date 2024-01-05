The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Harlem Globetrotters are making their way to North Texas for two shows in February.

The exhibition basketball team, known for incorporating athleticism, theater and comedy into their style of play, will stop at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Feb. 10 and Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on Feb. 11.

The Harlem Globetrotters were founded in 1926 and have entertained more than 148 million fans in 123 countries and territories worldwide. The Globetrotters “are worldwide icons, synonymous with family entertainment and great basketball skills. The Globetrotters represent 90-plus years of breaking down barriers, acts of goodwill and a commitment to fans that goes beyond the game,” the website says.

