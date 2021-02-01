Texas Tech drops to No. 13 on the AP Top 25 basketball poll this week

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech Red Raiders fell to the No. 13 spot on The AP Top 25 Poll for NCAA men’s basketball for Week 11.

The team previously held the No. 10 spot on the poll.

The Red Raiders picked up a win Saturday against LSU following their close loss to No. 17 West Virginia last Monday. Both games were played on the road.

Texas Tech is 12-5 overall and 4-4 in the Big 12 Conference this season.

The Red Raiders are back home for their next game Monday (Feb. 1) against No. 9 Oklahoma at 8:00 p.m. at United Supermarkets Arena.

Gonzaga, Baylor, Villanova, Michigan and Houston round out the top five for Week 11.

You can view the entire AP Top 25 Poll by clicking here.