DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Rangers are bringing the World Series Trophy home to Arlington with a parade to celebrate their championship win, and you can be there to cheer them on.

The parade will take place in Arlington on Friday, Nov. 3, around Globe Life Field. It will start on Cowboys Way, trail up AT&T Way and Nolan Ryan Expressway/Road to Six Flags, before curving around Ballpark Way/Stadium Drive to end at the stadium. See the full parade route:

Credit: mlb.com

The free festivities are expected to begin at 12:15 P.M. Following the parade, there will be a public ceremony in the North Plaza outside Globe Life Field adjacent to Texas Live!

All lots are available for parking except lots A, B, R and T. Restrooms and concessions will be open in Choctaw Stadium (the old Rangers ballpark) on the west and south sides.