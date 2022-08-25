DALLAS (KDAF) — While this MLB season is beginning to wind down the Texas Rangers season opener for the 2023 season and the full schedule have been announced.

The Rangers will face off and host the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2023 regular season opener at Globe Life Field on Thursday, March 30. The Rangers full schedule was released by the league on Wednesday.

The City of Arlington said, “This will be the 30th time in 52 seasons that the Rangers have opened at home, the sixth occasion in the last eight years. It will mark the second time the Rangers have played the Phillies on opening day as the club dropped a 14-10 decision on March 31, 2014 at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Texas has played a National League team in its first game of the season on three previous occasions, all at home, the others being 2019 vs. the Chicago Cubs at Globe Life Field (L, 4-12) and 2020 against Colorado in the first regular season game at Globe Life Field (W, 1-0). “

Be sure to click here to check out the city’s breakdown of the upcoming season for the Rangers.