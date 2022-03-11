ARLINGTON (KDAF) — It’s safe to say the Texas Rangers are hype to have the MLB season officially on for 2022. Thursday, players accepted the league’s offer for a new labor deal, which ended a 99-day lockout and created a 162-game regular season that is set to begin April 7.

Rangers’ social media team was quick to share the team’s excitement on Thursday as the news of the agreement between the league and players was announced. They shared smiling faces from the organization and a video entitled, “PLAY BALL.”













Other area professional teams like the Dallas Wings, FC Dallas and others chimed in their excitement as well for the big news of the MLB season getting the go-ahead to start.