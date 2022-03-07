DALLAS (KDAF) — Surely Major League Baseball will have an opening day before the summer months, right? The MLB had canceled opening day and also announced that some regular-season games will be lost over a labor dispute between the league and union.

Whenever opening day may take place, fans will flock to ballparks and stadiums around the country to get some good old fashion baseball back into their lives. The question then becomes, what did it cost before the pandemic versus now to attend a game at an MLB stadium?

According to time2play, fans of the Lone Star State’s Texas Rangers will be paying top 10 average prices for a day at the ballpark. The top 10 average cost for a day at the ballpark includes:

Chicago Cubs New York Yankees Boston Red Sox Washington Nationals San Francisco Giants Houston Astros Philadelphia Phillies New York Mets Texas Rangers Oakland Athletics

For the Rangers, a general ticket in 2021 was $30.04 compared to 2019’s price, $25.75 — adding in two beers, a hotdog and parking, the cost in 2021 was $77.42 compared to $63.75 in 2019.

Time2play also found that the Rangers had the largest increase in terms of ticket prices from 2019 to 2021, plus-$12.29.

They say, “For those making plans to go to the ballpark, the average budget per person is $106 with 45% of people willing to spend $0-99 per person for a ticket, food, beer, parking, and souvenirs. It’s no surprise 79% of people want most of the money to go toward their tickets/seating and the average budget for a ticket is $75.”

Time2play surveyed over 1,000 baseball fans (50/50 male and female) from across the country to ask them about their ballpark budgets for attending an MLB game in 2022.