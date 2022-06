DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, the Texas Rangers are celebrating their 50th anniversary by giving away some absolutely stellar custom Nike shoes!

The Rangers tweeted, “In celebration of our 50th anniversary, we’ve teamed up with @jwdanklefs to drop a custom pair of 1970’s Rangers Nike Blazer Mid ’77s. RT for a chance to win these 1 of 1 kicks!”

This Texas Rangers custom pair of 1970’s Rangers Nike Blazer Mid ’77s could serve well in a display case at home or even flexed out in public!