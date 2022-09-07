DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re a sneakerhead and are a fan of the Texas Rangers or just baseball in general, you’re going to want to pay attention to a certain new pair of shoes.

For the final time this season, the Rangers are looking to give away another dope pair of shoes to commemorate its 50th season. The shoe this time around is a pair of Jordan 5s with a white, blue, red, and grey color scheme.

“Our final 50th anniversary shoe giveaway! RT for a chance to win these 1990’s Rangers Jordan 5s created by @jwdanklefs,” the team tweeted.

All you have to do is find the tweet here and simply retweet it!