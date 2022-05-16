DALLAS (KDAF) — Boomer Sooner means something a little different now to the state of Texas as Oklahoma University has just secured a transfer from an Allen native who arguably has one of the greatest names college football has ever seen.

Quarterback General Booty.

Tyler Junior College: General Booty

That’s right, transferring out of Tyler Junior College in East Texas, Booty will be bringing his talents to Norman. According to 247 Sports, he’s got football in his blood as his dad, Abram Booty is a former LSU wide receiver while his uncle, Josh Booty, was a quarterback for LSU and in the NFL.

In 12 games played at Tyler Junior College, Booty put up over 3,400 passing yards and 27 touchdowns. So, he’s not just a cool name, the young man can ball and who knows, maybe sometime soon he’ll be slinging it for the Sooners against the University of Texas and more on Saturdays.