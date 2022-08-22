DALLAS (KDAF) — The most glorious time in Texas is upon us: high school football season.

This year is kicking off with a bang! Rockwall Heath will be facing off against Denton Guyer this Thursday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m.

Defending Class 6A II state semifinalist Denton Guyer hosts Rockwall-Heath. The Wildcats return quarterback Jackson Arnold, the 2021 Dallas Morning News Offensive Player of the Year and an Oklahoma Sooners commit, plus Notre Dame-bound safety Peyton Bowen. The Hawks reached the regional semifinal round last season.

This matchup will be streamed live on CW33.com and aired on CW33-TV.