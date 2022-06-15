DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Longhorns have announced that the Texas, Alabama college football matchup is officially sold out! Sort of.

In a tweet, the Longhorns said, “Texas vs Alabama is officially SOLD OUT. Only way to secure your seat is to grab a season ticket!”

The school says that limited season tickets for the 2022 football season are still up for grabs which would then get you into the coveted matchup between the Longhorns and the Crimson Tide.

“The only way to secure tickets for the game is by purchasing 2022 football season tickets, which include seven home games for the first time since 2010. Along with Alabama, Texas will host non-conference opponents ULM and UTSA, as well as Big 12 Conference foes Baylor, Iowa State, West Virginia and TCU,” the football program said in a release on Tuesday.

Texas versus the Tide is set for September 10 at 11 a.m. CT at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. Can’t make the game? You’ll be able to watch all the action on Fox!