DALLAS (STACKER) — While most colleges and universities field a football team as part of its general athletics program, there are some for which football is more than merely a sport—it’s akin almost to a religion. Devotion to the team and its colors is as important to that school’s culture as a religious icon is to a believer. These programs actively scout and recruit notable high school players, and are in turn rigorously applied to by matriculating seniors eager to make a name for themselves at the collegiate level.

Among the most notable college football empires are Notre Dame, the universities of Alabama, Michigan, Texas, Nebraska, and Oklahoma, Penn State, Ohio State—the list goes on and on.

But for every touchstone football school, there is an outlier that has produced some of the most successful and cherished players in the game. Think Jackson State, which gave us “Sweetness” himself, Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton. Or Mississippi Valley State, which yielded 3-time Super Bowl champion and #1 Player in NFL History, as voted by the NFL Network, ‘49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice.

Each year, the college draft serves as a source of renewal to professional football and a testament to the quality of college programs nationwide. With the 2022 NFL draft set to take place April 28-30 in Las Vegas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest NFL draft picks from the TCU Horned Frogs using data from Pro Football Reference. Ties were broken by the most recent year drafted.

#20. Kyle Clifton (LB)

– Draft pick: Round 3, #64 overall in 1984

– Drafted by: NY Jets

– Years as a starter in NFL: 10 (0 Pro Bowls)

#19. Barret Robbins (C)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #49 overall in 1995

– Drafted by: Oakland Raiders

– Years as a starter in NFL: 7 (1 Pro Bowls)

#18. Ben Banogu (LB)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #49 overall in 2019

– Drafted by: Indianapolis Colts

– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#17. Daryl Washington (LB)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #47 overall in 2010

– Drafted by: Arizona Cardinals

– Years as a starter in NFL: 4 (1 Pro Bowls)

#16. Aaron Schobel (DE)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #46 overall in 2001

– Drafted by: Buffalo Bills

– Years as a starter in NFL: 8 (2 Pro Bowls)

#15. Trevon Moehrig (S)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #43 overall in 2021

– Drafted by: Las Vegas Raiders

– Years as a starter in NFL: 1 (0 Pro Bowls)

#14. Kenneth Davis (RB)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #41 overall in 1986

– Drafted by: Green Bay Packers

– Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (0 Pro Bowls)

#13. Ross Blacklock (DT)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #40 overall in 2020

– Drafted by: Houston Texans

– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#12. Tony Jeffery (RB)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #38 overall in 1988

– Drafted by: Phoenix Cardinals

– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#11. Andy Dalton (QB)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #35 overall in 2011

– Drafted by: Cincinnati Bengals

– Years as a starter in NFL: 10 (3 Pro Bowls)

#10. Fred Washington (DT)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #32 overall in 1990

– Drafted by: Chicago Bears

– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#9. Jerry Hughes (DE)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #31 overall in 2010

– Drafted by: Indianapolis Colts

– Years as a starter in NFL: 8 (0 Pro Bowls)

#8. Jeff Gladney (CB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #31 overall in 2020

– Drafted by: Minnesota Vikings

– Years as a starter in NFL: 1 (0 Pro Bowls)

#7. L.J. Collier (DE)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #29 overall in 2019

– Drafted by: Seattle Seahawks

– Years as a starter in NFL: 1 (0 Pro Bowls)

#6. Guy Morriss (C)

– Draft pick: Round 2, #28 overall in 1973

– Drafted by: Philadelphia Eagles

– Years as a starter in NFL: 12 (0 Pro Bowls)

#5. Jason Verrett (DB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #25 overall in 2014

– Drafted by: San Diego Chargers

– Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (1 Pro Bowls)

#4. Josh Doctson (WR)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #22 overall in 2016

– Drafted by: Washington Football Team

– Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (0 Pro Bowls)

#3. Jalen Reagor (WR)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #21 overall in 2020

– Drafted by: Philadelphia Eagles

– Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (0 Pro Bowls)

#2. Norm Bulaich (RB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #18 overall in 1970

– Drafted by: Baltimore Ravens

– Years as a starter in NFL: 5 (1 Pro Bowls)

#1. LaDainian Tomlinson (RB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #5 overall in 2001

– Drafted by: San Diego Chargers

– Years as a starter in NFL: 10 (5 Pro Bowls)