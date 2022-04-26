The Northwest Texan baseball team (11-10-1, 7-5) has been on a mission to put in the work and make it far this season after falling in the first round of playoffs last year to an extremely strong Aledo team. Exploding onto the scene this year, the Texans are ready to stop at nothing to make a strong push in the playoffs this season. VYPE DFW takes a look at the season so far and what fans can expect for the last games of the regular season.

Opening the season strong with victory after victory and win after win, the Texans defeated Mineral Wells, Burleson, North Richland Hills, and Euless Trinity before falling into a bit of a slump. With the drive to fight through tough losses, the Texans were able to regroup and come together by the time district play began. Northwest currently sits at the number three spot in their district with victories over the likes of Lake Dallas, Denton, Colleyville Heritage, and more.

As the team looks to closing out their schedule, fans can expect the Texans to hold strong against Denton Ryan. On a five game win-streak with a resilient spirit, the Texans are sure to ride the high of winning into the playoffs. Expect strong pitching against Denton Ryan paired with batters making their mark.

The Texans’ next game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26th at Denton Ryan.