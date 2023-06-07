DALLAS (KDAF) — The sun is up and the tides are high… and no we aren’t talking about Cali! Did you know that you can also surf in Dallas?

Grab those surfboards, or boogie boards and hit the waves at some of Dallas’ known places for surfing. Some of the places mentioned have what is called a FlowRider surf simulator, which simulates real tides and waves.

The Cove Epic Waters – Indoor Waterpark Jack Carter Pool Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Flowapalooza

Dallas has some great spots for surfing. You can also check out the surfing scene at the Oak Cliff Nature Preserve and the Dallas Wave Pool.

So don’t miss out on the opportunity to ride the waves in Dallas!