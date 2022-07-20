Dallas Cowboys fan Jaime Castro smiles before the second round of the NFL football draft Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong )

DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you love your NFL team? Well, you probably don’t love them as much as Dallas Cowboys fans love the Cowboys.

A new study from Betting.com analyzed all 32 members of the NFL in the hopes of seeing which team has the most devoted fanbase, and according to their findings, it’s the Cowboys.

The study looked at various metrics that measure fan devotion, including:

Average capacity per home game

Average away game attendance

Social media index

Shirt sales ranking

Positive mentions on social media

Officials say Cowboys fans rank the highest in the number of shirt sales, have a high average capacity per home game and will travel to watch their team at away games.

One area they could do better is by talking more positively about their team on social media. Only 29% of the time, the Dallas Cowboys were mentioned positively on social media.

To view the full report, visit Betting.com.