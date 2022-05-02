DALLAS (KDAF) — Rain or snow, true fans will always show up.

So, which NFL team’s fans are tough enough to endure the elements to see their favorite team? Everyone has a different opinion, but Offers.bet wanted to find the answers.

They talked to more than 1,000 NFL fans and did the work to see which fan base is the toughest when it comes to enduring the weather.

Are Cowboys fans tough enough to endure the weather? Well, according to the survey, the answer is yes and no. The survey ranked Cowboys fans 8th overall for fans tough enough to endure the weather; however, they also ranked them 2nd overall for their list of the weakest fans.

So, what is it? Whatever you want it to be since there is evidence to prove both arguments.

Here are the 10 toughest fan bases:

Green Bay Packers Buffalo Bills New England Patriots Pittsburgh Steelers Chicago Bears Philadelphia Eagles Minnesota Vikings Dallas Cowboys Cleveland Browns Kansas City Chiefs

Here are the 10 weakest fan bases:

Miami Dolphins Dallas Cowboys Los Angeles Rams Tampa Bay Buccaneers Arizona Cardinals Jacksonville Jaguars Los Angeles Chargers Atlanta Falcons San Francisco 49ers Washington Commanders

For the full report, visit offers.bet.