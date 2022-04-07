McKinney Boyd Broncos soccer has been doing great things this season. With a 19-3-1 overall record and an 85% winning percentage, the Broncos have set themselves up for success. As they continue to push toward the state tournament, they are ready to take down teams that stand in their way.

This week, the Broncos will face off against a tough Keller team in the Regional Semifinals!

So far in playoffs, the Broncos have outscored their opponents by a combined 9-3. Last week, McKinney Boyd posted an incredible 4-0 victory over Lewisville in the Regional Quarterfinals. Goals were scored by Caden Kitchens (1), Diego Ferruzzi (2), and Keane Cobuzio (1). On the assists for each goal was Austin Woodruff (1) Spencer Sarkissian (3). The defense held their own as they went head-to-head against an offense that is typically quick to score. With the ability to shut down Lewisville’s attacks early and move swiftly to score in the second half, McKinney Boyd showed red nation exactly what they are made of.

The Broncos are set to face off against Keller (22-2) on Friday. Last week, Keller posted a 1-0 victory over Hurst L.D. Bell. McKinney Boyd is going to face one of their biggest challenges this season with the Indians’ defense. The Indians are known for being able to read through a quick offensive attack, so the Broncos are going to have to pace themselves, take control of the game early, and put in the work on both ends of the field.

A strong offense like Keller’s isn’t new to McKinney Boyd’s defense, though. The Broncos defense has been able to prove time and time again that they are able to shut down attacks on their goal. Fans should expect the defense to come out rolling in this game. The game is set to begin at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 8 at McKinney ISD Stadium.