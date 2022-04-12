Midlothian Heritage is headed towards their third state title in five seasons. The Lady Jags won the state title in their previous two appearances at the state tournament- 2018 and 2021. After winning the title last season, the Lady Jags were prepared to head into this season and amp up their level of play. Hard work has paid off as Midlothian Heritage is set to face off against Lumberton on Wednesday! VYPE DFW takes a look at what fans can expect from the Lady Jags during the state semifinal pairing.

With an undefeated district record (12-0) and a first place finish in district play, the Lady Jags have fought hard all season to maintain their excellence on the pitch. Throughout the season, the Lady Jags have outscored their opponents by a combined 124 goals.

During playoffs, Midlothian Heritage has shown no mercy. The defense has allowed only one goal (against Argyle) while the offense racked up a combined 26 goals against Eastern Hills (13), Burkburnett (6), Benbrook (4), Stephenville (1), and Argyle (2). The Lady Jags played nearly flawlessly through the regional tournament and was able to punch their ticket to the state tournament.

Led by strong athletes like Sydney Dickson, Kerry Scott, Jules Burrows, Paisley Mabra, Brynn Pollock, and more, Midlothian Heritage is headed into the state tournament on a 15 game win-streak. Goal keeper Tanner Sorenson has had no trouble turning away her opponents at the goal and fans should expect alert defending from Sorenson on Wednesday. Lumberton (21-3-1) is a team that knows how to play up to a challenge, play hard, and keep pace against their opponents. This might be one of the toughest teams Midlothian Heritage has seen all season. The Lady Jags are going to have to turn up the heat throughout the entire game in order to put a stop to Lumberton, but it is definitely possible to see this reigning state championship team head back to the title match.

The game is set to begin at 1:30 p.m. at Birkelbach Field in Georgetown, Texas.