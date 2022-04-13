The Grapevine Lady Mustangs are headed back to the UIL State Tournament after a heartbreaking loss to Frisco Wakeland last season in the semifinals. After working hard all season, the Lady Mustangs are headed into the state semifinals on a 12 game win-streak. VYPE DFW takes a look at what fans can expect headed into the game on Thursday.

Finishing first in their district with a 13-1 record (22-2-1 overall), the Mustangs have been working for this moment all season. With big wins over the likes of South Grand Prairie, Colleyville Heritage, Birdville, Justin Northwest, and more, Grapevine recorded eight shut-out wins en route to the playoffs. So far in the playoffs, the Lady Mustangs have halted the seasons of Granbury, Mansfield Timberview, Wichita Falls, and most recently Lubbock Cooper and Colleyville Heritage to be crowned the Regional Tournament champions.

Led by Sam Larsen, Theresa McCullough, Ashley Knight, and more, the Lady Mustangs have outscored their opponents by 89 goals this season- 21 during postseason play. Grapevine’s defense has been at the top of their game for a couple of seasons now and is looking to finish what they started. As the team heads into the state semifinals against Boerne-Champion, fans can expect the Lady Mustangs to amp up their sense of urgency. Expect early shots on goal, fast scoring, and bars to be raised through the state tournament. Boerne-Champion (19-3-4) has a tough defense, but Grapevine’s offense is strong enough to break through.

The game is set to begin at 12 p.m. on Thursday, April 14th at Birkelbach Field in Georgetown, Texas.