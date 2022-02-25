DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Stars have announced the introduction and establishment of its Hall of Fame which will aim to recognize players and staff members who have positively impacted the franchise in a big way.

The official announcement of the first class, 2022 Dallas Stars Hall of Fame Class, will be made in August and those elected individuals will be inducted and honored during the Stars’ inaugural Hall of Fame Weekend. Two categories eligible for the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame will be Player (skater/goaltender) and Builder (executive-level staff or coach).

The franchise is also creating a Dallas Stars Hall of Fame at American Airlines Center in the AT&T Rotunda in order to have a place to enshrine and honor those inducted from each class.

“After numerous conversations with fans, alumni members and others in the hockey community, it was apparent that the Stars needed to find a way to honor and recognize those individuals who are integral parts of our history,” Dallas Stars President and CEO Brad Alberts said. “The Dallas Stars Hall of Fame enshrinement will become an annual event that will allow our Victory Club Members and fans to celebrate those who have meant so much to the Dallas Stars over our four decades in the Lone Star State.”

