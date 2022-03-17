DALLAS (KDAF) — With less than two seconds on the clock in the fourth quarter Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic passes the ball to newly acquired Spencer Dinwiddie and well, he did what every kid shooting basketball does in the driveway before going in for supper, hits the game-winning buzzer-beater against the Brooklyn Nets.

If anyone were to personify the spirit of March Madness it would be Dinwiddie. He poured in 22 points, four rebounds, three assists and steals alongside Doncic’s 37 points, nine rebounds and assists, two steals and a block to take down the Nets, 113-111.

He did it just the game before against Boston as well, Doncic said, “Same as Boston, that’s it,” when speaking on Dinwiddie’s clutchness the past two games.

The Mavs are showing their ability to make a run in the playoffs with their stellar performance down the stretch of the NBA season and keeping that fifth seed in the Western Conference solid. Currently, they’re behind the Utah Jazz who hold the same record, 43-26 while Golden State holds the third spot with a record of 47-23 and the Memphis Grizzlies, 48-22.

The Mavericks have just over 10 games left in the regular season before the NBA Playoffs begin and the real stress begins.